Vikings place Danielle Hunter on IR

The Pro Bowl pass rusher will miss the first three games of the season.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings' Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter was placed on the Injured Reserve Wednesday after missing several weeks of practice. The team did not list the injury causing Hunter to land on the list.

The move means Hunter will miss the first three games of the season before being eligible to return to the field.

Hunter has been a catalyst for the Vikings defensive unit the past couple season, compiling 14 1/2 sacks in each of the previous two seasons.

Hunter missed a majority of Training Camp with an undisclosed injury.

The Vikings traded for another high-profile pass rusher in Yannick Ngakoue, who the team acquired on Aug. 31 via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Minnesota will open the season Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.