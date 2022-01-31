Kirk Cousins to replace Aaron Rodgers in 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Cousins will replace Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who can't play because of an injury.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings failed to make a serious run for the playoffs this season, but quarterback Kirk Cousins has one more game to play.

The Vikings announced Monday that Cousins has been named to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, the third Pro Bowl appearance of his career.

Cousins is replacing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who can't play because of an injury, according to the Vikings.

Despite finishing the season with a losing 8-9 record, Cousins had the fourth-best passer rating (103.1) in the league, behind only Rodgers, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who's taking his team to Super Bowl LVI, and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Cousins had 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions throughout the season.

Captain Kirk joins fellow Vikings Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Harrison Smith and Brian O'Neill on this year's Pro Bowl roster.

Kickoff for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, one week ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

