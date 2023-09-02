Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson wins NFL Offensive Player of the Year

The third-year receiver led the NFL with 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Thursday night during the NFL Honors ceremony.

The third-year receiver led the NFL with 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He's the first Vikings player to win the award since Adrian Peterson in 2012, when he was also named the league's MVP.

Jefferson is also a finalist for NFL MVP along with the two quarterbacks playing in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Since entering the league in 2020, the LSU product has been rewriting the Vikings' record book. After breaking virtually every rookie receiving record, he was named the league's Rookie of the Year. He followed that up with a 1,600-yard season in 2021 before breaking Randy Moss's single-season record for receiving yards this year.

One of the best seasons for a WR of all time. @JJettas2 is your Offensive Player of the Year! #NFLHonors @surface pic.twitter.com/gaK5gvTvLw — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

