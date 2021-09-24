What you need to know before heading to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings are taking on the Seattle Seahawks, with fans in the seats for the first time in almost two years.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been more than 630 days since fans could watch the Minnesota Vikings play in person, but soon the wait will be over.

The Vikes are hosting the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday, and if you're one of the lucky tickets holders, you'll be treated to plenty of extras both before and at the game.

“Our number one focus as an organization from a business standpoint this offseason has been to safely welcome Vikings fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2021 season,” said Vikings Chief Operating Officer Andrew Miller. “We want their return to be special, so we are treating Sunday like a grand reopening of the stadium and have a number of exciting elements in place to make it a memorable experience.”

The gates open at 10 a.m. for the pregame show at Commons Parks right next to U.S. Bank Stadium. The free all-ages show is open to everyone if they have a ticket to the game or not, and will feature music from The Pork Tornadoes and country music star Dustin Lynch.

For a $5 donation, fans can "Chuck for Charity" with three chances to throw a football into a target. Winners will get an autographed Vikings item, and the proceeds from donations will go to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

Once you're ready to head inside, make your way to Section 113 for the U.S. Bank Experience, and grab your Vikings car flag and some game-day swag.

Fans should make sure to be in their seats by 3 p.m., because the team's new "Showtime" sequence starts 15 minutes prior to kickoff. New introduction videos and exciting special effects will pay homage to past teams of Vikings who played in Met Stadium, where the rain, wind and snow were no joke.

A quintet of brass players from the Minnesota Orchestra will play the National Anthem before kickoff.

If you're feeling lucky, you can buy a ticket (or 70 or 500) to participate in the new "Split the Pot" raffle. Tickets range in price from $5 to $100. The winner, announced Monday evening on the Vikings Table Twitter account, will share a jackpot with Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

Make sure when you head into the stadium that your belongings are in a clear plastic or PVC bag smaller than 12” x 6” x 12.” Small clutches are also allowed, as are devices deemed to be medically necessary.

It's recommended that all fans wear a mask when inside, regardless of vaccination status.

And if you need a ticket, there are some still available. Check out the seats for sale here.