MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they have signed running back Dalvin Cook to a multi-year extension.

👨‍🍳👨‍🍳👨‍🍳 The Chef is here to stay! pic.twitter.com/PzdUq7t3Et

Cook is entering his fourth season in 2020. He finished his 2019 season with 519 receiving yards, and raking sixth among all NFL running backs, according to a press release from the Vikings.