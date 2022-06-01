x
Vikings sign veteran WR to one-year deal

The Vikings added former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson to their extensive list of pass catchers.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019 file photo Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson runs the football during the first half at an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Miami Gardens, Fla. Dolphins newcomer Tua Tagovailoa is starting to connect with his receivers. And for now, veteran receiver Albert Wilson said Wednesday, May 13, 2020 long-distance hookups with the rookie quarterback will have to do. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are adding depth and experience to their wide receiver corps with the signing of veteran wideout Albert Wilson.

According to Vikings.com, Wilson joins Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Bisi Johnson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dan Chisena, Trishton Jackson, Myron Mitchell, Thomas Hennigan, Jalen Nailor and Blake Proehl on the team's WR roster.

Wilson played his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after he was signed as an undrafted free agent from Georgia State.

Wilson played his last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

He has 218 receptions, 2,499 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns for his NFL career.

"Wilson also boasts a QB passer rating of 135.4 having completed two of four career passing attempts including a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jakeem Grant," according to a press release from the Vikings.

In another roster move, the team waived running back A.J. Rose Jr., from Kentucky.

