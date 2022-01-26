Viking's Tackle Brian O'Neill named for NFL Pro Bowl

O'Neill is replacing the Bucc's Tristan Wirfs due to injury. O'Neill is now the eighth Minnesota Viking to play in the Pro Bowl as an Offensive Tackle.

MINNEAPOLIS — With misfortune comes closed doors, and open windows.

A new General Manager and Head Coach are on the horizon after a disappointing season for the Minnesota Vikings, but now the purple and gold are looking forward to a small positive.

Offensive Tackle Brian O'Neill was named to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, after the Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs suffered an injury.

O'Neill played 100% of the team's snaps this season, paving the way for some serious stats in favor of the Vikings' offense. As part of his role, O'Neill played a role in QB Kirk Cousins only get tingsacked 28 times all season, the sixth-fewest in the NFL.

He also helped star running back Dalvin Cook hit 1,159 yards on the ground, and gave Justin Jefferson a chance to break the record for most receiving yards for a player's first two seasons at 3,016.

The 26-year-old tackle from Wilmington, Delaware has only missed four games since being drafted as a second-rounder in 2018.

He becomes the eighth Viking to ever play in the Pro Bowl as offensive tackle, and the first one since 2012, joining the ranks of Gary Zimmerman, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Todd Steussie, Bryant McKinnie, Matt Kalil and Grady Alderman.

O'Neill will join WR Justin Jefferson, RB Dalvin Cook and S Harrison Smith at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 6.