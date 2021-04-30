Vikings take Kellen Mond in Third Round of NFL Draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kellen Mond is heading to Minnesota.
The Vikings used their third round pick to take Texas A&M's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns on Friday night. Mond was the 66th overall pick in the draft and the second pick of the third round. Mond is the 7th quarterback taken in this class.
Minnesota's current quarterback is Kirk Cousins.
Mond is the first Aggie product off the board, but he won't be the last.
Bobby Brown and Dan Moore are currently on Mel Kiper Jr.'s best available list and are projected to be taken somewhere in the next two rounds. After that, half a dozen Aggies could be taken on Day 3.