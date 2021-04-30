Vikings take Kellen Mond in Third Round of NFL Draft

The Aggies record-breaking QB is the first A&M product off the board in the 2021 draft.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kellen Mond is heading to Minnesota.

The Vikings used their third round pick to take Texas A&M's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns on Friday night. Mond was the 66th overall pick in the draft and the second pick of the third round. Mond is the 7th quarterback taken in this class.

And another one—the Vikings are taking QB Kellen Mond. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 1, 2021

Minnesota's current quarterback is Kirk Cousins.

Mond is the first Aggie product off the board, but he won't be the last.