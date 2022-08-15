Vikings wide receiver teams with Hy-Vee to launch new cereal: Thielen's First Down Flakes

The breakfast favorite made its grand debut at select locations on Saturday, Aug. 13.

MINNESOTA, USA — A brand new cereal made exclusively between Hy-Vee and Viking's wide receiver Adam Thielen will hit shelves Saturday, Aug. 13.

The partnership was formed with the goal of raising money for the Thielen Foundation. The plan is to donate $8,500 of the projected sales to support Twin Cities' youth with behavioral health challenges.

“We have a passion for giving back to youth, as does Hy-Vee, and these proceeds will assist us in creating programs and opportunities to help kids reach their full potential in our Midwest community,” said Thielen.

According to a press release from Hy-Vee, the organization also plans to direct a portion of the proceeds towards underserved youth and youth sports organizations around the metro.

The crunchy flakes, appropriately named "Thielen's First Down Flakes," will only be available while supplies last and at select Hy-Vee locations around the state.

“Adam Thielen’s dedication to creating a positive future for so many Twin Cities-area youth is why we are excited to partner with him and the Thielen Foundation to launch this new cereal,” said Matt Nickell, the vice president of sports marketing for Hy-Vee. "A main mission for Thielen through his foundation has been keeping the youth in the Twin Cities community active and healthy.

To learn more about the Thielen Foundation, click or tap here.

