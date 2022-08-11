Vilain taking advantage of camp as undrafted rookie

The rookie out of Wake Forest knows camp is his time to make the roster.

EAGAN, Minn. — Outside linebacker Luigi Vilain signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings after not hearing his name called in the 2022 draft.

Vikings training camp has been his time to stand out.

"I'm growing as a player," said Vilain. "I'm taking things day-by-day. Taking the coaching. Taking advice from the older players. Just taking it day-by-day. Definitely stacking the days as they go."

In his position, his spot on the roster is not guaranteed.

"It's high pressure, but you know, you've got to stay calm under pressure," said Vilain. "You've got to take it day-by-day. Stack the days and see where you're at in the end."

The rookie transferred from Michigan to Wake Forest last year, where he saw most of his collegiate playing time, but the NFL is a lot different than the ACC.

"It's faster. Guys are stronger," said Vilain. "The game is definitely more advanced."

As camp continues, he's got expectations headed into every practice.

"Honestly, just getting better every single day. That's my main goal. That's what I've been fixated on."

In reality, it's tough to make the roster undrafted. But Adam Thielen's success is proof that the opportunity is what you make it.

The preseason for the Vikings kicks off on Sunday in Las Vegas. By the time the preseason ends, head coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff will have to pick 53 players for their regular-season roster out of the 90 players at camp.

