Vonn discusses mental health, depression in live chat on Facebook

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Lindsey Vonn only knows one speed.
So when she retired from competitive skiing in early 2019, the former Olympian sought out a new thrill. Vonn said she was depressed the first six months following her last race.
On Friday, Vonn joined "One Mind" on Facebook for a chat about mental health including depression. Along with neuroscientist Dr. Heather Berlin, they talked about how to handle these issues and the stigma around them.
Watch the full video here:
Vonn said she was able to find new challenges to engage her thrill-seeking mindset.