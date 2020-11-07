Vonn discusses mental health, depression in live chat on Facebook

Lindsey Vonn joined "One Mind" on Facebook for a chat about mental health including depression.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Lindsey Vonn only knows one speed.

So when she retired from competitive skiing in early 2019, the former Olympian sought out a new thrill. Vonn said she was depressed the first six months following her last race.

On Friday, Vonn joined "One Mind" on Facebook for a chat about mental health including depression. Along with neuroscientist Dr. Heather Berlin, they talked about how to handle these issues and the stigma around them.

Watch the full video here:

Brain Waves Guiding Our Impulses Lindsey Vonn, Olympic World Champion skier and founder of Lindsey Vonn Foundation joins us and Dr. Heather Berlin, Cognitive Neuroscientist and Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Together we discuss the science of risk-taking and the brain health experience of elite athletes. Also featuring a performance from science rapper Baba Brinkman. Tune in to Brain Waves Fri, July 10th at noon PST! Posted by One Mind on Friday, July 10, 2020