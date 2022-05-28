Wayzata's Berkland hopes to add to impressive resume in baseball as a senior

WAYZATA, Minn. — Far from a one hit wonder, Drew Berkland has done it all at Wayzata.
This one hit — a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 7th against Maple Grove — was another special moment for the senior.
The Trojans' path is set into sections and they're gaining momentum. Berkland leads them into the postseason where he's become used to the spotlight.
In 2019, he earned a state title in football and then in 2021 he claimed a state crown in basketball.
After this run for Wayzata, he will play baseball for the University of Minnesota next year. Berkland says he soaking up the moments on this last trip around as senior.
