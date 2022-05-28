Wayzata's Berkland hopes to add to impressive resume in baseball as a senior

In 2019, Berkland and Wayzata earned a state title in football. Then in 2021, they claimed a state crown in basketball.

WAYZATA, Minn. — Far from a one hit wonder, Drew Berkland has done it all at Wayzata.

This one hit — a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 7th against Maple Grove — was another special moment for the senior.

The Trojans' path is set into sections and they're gaining momentum. Berkland leads them into the postseason where he's become used to the spotlight.

"It's crazy that it's almost the end."@drewberkland is soaking up the moments as a senior for @WayzataTrojans . He's already won a state title in football and basketball and the @GopherBaseball commit is looking for the THIRD jewel this spring in baseball. Story soon on @kare11 pic.twitter.com/vVx8xSPJME — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) May 26, 2022

After this run for Wayzata, he will play baseball for the University of Minnesota next year. Berkland says he soaking up the moments on this last trip around as senior.

