Week 1 - Dear Sports...

Twin Cities youth sports athletes tell viewers why they miss participating in their favorite sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's not just hard right now because there aren't any sports to watch, but youth sports athletes aren't able to participate in their favorite sports as well.

We're teaming up with Positive Coaching Alliance of Minnesota to let kids voice their thoughts on the sports they miss through letters in a segment called, "Dear Sports..." on Monday nights during the KARE 11 6 p.m. sportscast.

This week's letter was written by 11-year-old Riley Anich of Inver Grove Heights. He's been playing hockey for six years and his favorite player is Eric Staal of the Minnesota Wild.

Students can post their letters to social media platforms for PCA-MN with the #DearSports hashtag or can submit them through email at: MNSportsLetter@PositiveCoach.org.

For additional information visit: Dear Sports.