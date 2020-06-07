Week 10 - Dear Sports ...

Twin Cities youth athletes tell viewers why they miss participating in their favorite sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — It's difficult right now because there are limited professional sports to watch, while most young athletes aren't able to participate in their favorite sports as well.

We're teaming up with Positive Coaching Alliance of Minnesota to let kids voice their thoughts on the sports they miss through letters in a segment called, "Dear Sports..." on Monday nights during the KARE 11 6 p.m. sportscast.