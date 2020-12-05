Week 3 - Dear Sports...

Minnesota youth sports athletes tell viewers why they miss participating in their favorite sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Youth athletes haven't been able to participate in their favorite sports right now and they're patiently waiting to get back to practices and games.

We're teaming up with Positive Coaching Alliance of Minnesota to let kids voice their thoughts on the sports they miss through letters in a segment called, "Dear Sports..." on Monday nights during the KARE 11 6 p.m. sportscast.

This week's letter was written by Ella Dahl. She's been playing basketball for four years and is a sixth grader at Pine River-Backus Elementary School.

The 12-year-old looks to her older sisters Claire and Alaura as basketball role models as well as the Pine River-Backus girls varsity basketball team.

Students can post their letters to social media platforms for PCA-MN with the #DearSports hashtag or can submit them through email at: MNSportsLetter@PositiveCoach.org.

For additional information visit: Dear Sports.