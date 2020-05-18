Week 4 - Dear Sports...

Minnesota youth sports athletes tell viewers why they miss participating in their favorite sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

BLAINE, Minn. — Youth athletes haven't been able to participate in their favorite sports right now and they're patiently waiting to get back to practices and games.

We're teaming up with Positive Coaching Alliance of Minnesota to let kids voice their thoughts on the sports they miss through letters in a segment called, "Dear Sports..." on Monday nights during the KARE 11 6 p.m. sportscast.

This week's letter was written by Alex Schiefert and he's a fifth grader in Blaine.

The 11-year-old is a huge fan of the Timberwolves, Lakers and Warriors, while LeBron James is his favorite NBA player.

Students can post their letters to social media platforms for PCA-MN with the #DearSports hashtag or can submit them through email at: MNSportsLetter@PositiveCoach.org.

For additional information visit: Dear Sports.