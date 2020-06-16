Week 7 - Dear Sports...

Twin Cities youth sports athletes tell viewers why they miss participating in their favorite sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — It's not just hard right now because there aren't any professional sports to watch, but youth sports athletes aren't able to participate in their favorite sports as well.

We're teaming up with Positive Coaching Alliance of Minnesota to let kids voice their thoughts on the sports they miss through letters in a segment called, "Dear Sports..." on Monday nights during the KARE 11 6 p.m. sportscast.

This week's letter is written by Park Hilden, an 11-year-old baseball player from Farmington. Hilden started playing baseball when he was 4 years old.

Students can post their letters to social media platforms for PCA-MN with the #DearSports hashtag or can submit them through email at: MNSportsLetter@PositiveCoach.org.

