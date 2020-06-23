Week 8 - Dear Sports...

Twin Cities youth athletes tell viewers why they miss participating in their favorite sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — It's difficult right now because there are limited professional sports to watch, while most young athletes aren't able to participate in their favorite sports as well.

We're teaming up with Positive Coaching Alliance of Minnesota to let kids voice their thoughts on the sports they miss through letters in a segment called, "Dear Sports..." on Monday nights during the KARE 11 6 p.m. sportscast.

This week's letter is written by Jackson Croom, a 13-year-old basketball player. Jackson has been playing basketball for eight years and says his favorite college team is Stanford. He lists Cardinal standout Tyrell Terry who played at DeLaSalle High School and NBA star Damian Lillard of Portland as his top picks for players!

Students can post their letters to social media platforms for PCA-MN with the #DearSports hashtag or can submit them through email at: MNSportsLetter@PositiveCoach.org.

For additional information visit: Dear Sports.