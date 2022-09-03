White Sox ace Cease loses bid for no-hitter in 9th, Chicago routs Twins 13-0

Luis Arraez singled with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to spoil the White Sox ace's no-hitter.

CHICAGO — White Sox ace Dylan Cease lost his bid for a no-hitter when Luis Arraez singled for Minnesota with two out in the ninth inning Saturday night.

After Arraez's hit, Cease struck out Kyle Garlick for his first career complete game in Chicago's 13-0 victory.

Cease walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth for Minnesota’s first two baserunners. Cave was erased when Gary Sanchez bounced into a double play. Celestino was stranded when Cease struck out Luis Arraez.

Jake Cave hit a liner right at first baseman José Abreu for the final out of the Minnesota eighth.

The most recent no-hitter for Chicago was Carlos Rodon’s gem against Cleveland on April 14, 2021.

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair