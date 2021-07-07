x
All-Star Lynn wins 6-1 as White Sox improve to 10-2 vs Twins

Chicago is 10-2 against Minnesota this season, outscoring the Twins 91-47.
Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff, right, steals second on a wild pitch by Lance Lynn as Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) catches the throw in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings in his first start since earning a berth on the AL All-Star team, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1 after cutting outfielder Adam Eaton. 

Tim Anderson had four hits and Leury García hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning and added a run-scoring triple and a single. 

Lynn gave up four hits and three walks, striking out six, lowering his ERA to 1.99. 

Four relievers combined for three scoreless innings of two-hit relief.

