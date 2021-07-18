Wild announce players protected for NHL Expansion Draft

The Seattle Kraken – the NHL's newest franchise – will select one player from each team, excluding the Vegas Golden Knights, who joined the league in 2017.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild announced Sunday the players they're protecting in Wednesday's NHL Expansion Draft.

The Seattle Kraken – the NHL's newest franchise – will select one player from each team, excluding the Vegas Golden Knights, who joined the league in 2017.

Each team can protect a select number of players, therefore the Kraken will not have the ability to draft the following Wild players:

Cam Talbot, goalie

Jonas Brodin, defenseman

Matt Dumba, defenseman

Jared Spurgeon, defenseman

Joel Eriksson Ek, forward

Kevin Fiala, forward

Marcus Foligno, forward

Jordan Greenway, forward

Ryan Hartman, forward

Nico Sturm, forward

Mat Zuccarello, forward

Also exempt from the expansion draft are first- and second-year professionals, as well as all unsigned draft selections, according to the release.