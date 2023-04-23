x
Wild center Eriksson Ek out for Game 4 vs. Stars with injury

Wild coach Dean Evason confirmed before the game that Eriksson Ek would not play.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) and left wing Matt Boldy (12) reacts after a goal by Boldy against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek was scratched for Game 4 of their first-round NHL playoff series against Dallas on Sunday because of an injury that cut short his Game 3 after just one shift.

Wild coach Dean Evason confirmed before the game that Eriksson Ek would not play. He declined to elaborate on a timeline for the return of the team's third-leading scorer.

Eriksson Ek, who had 23 goals and 38 assists in the regular season, missed six games — including Games 1 and 2 against the Stars — with a lower-body injury after the seventh-year player was hurt blocking a shot on April 6.

The Wild have not confirmed that Eriksson Ek aggravated the same injury, but Evason said he thought he “probably just drove a little harder” than he had been skating with the adrenaline rush of being back on the ice.

