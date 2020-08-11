Wild forward Bjugstad helps host kids of military families at United Heroes League

The former Blaine High School and University of Minnesota standout was traded to the Minnesota Wild this offseason.

HASTINGS, Minn. — Nick Bjugstad is back at home and already giving back.

The former Blaine High School and University of Minnesota standout was traded to the Minnesota Wild this offseason. He spent time in the NHL with Florida and Pittsburgh.

Bjugstad and Assistant Director of Player Development Matt Hendricks hosted military children and their families in Hastings on Saturday. They had the opportunity to explore the Heroes Course.