Wild lose Game 7 to Vegas Golden Knights

The Minnesota Wild lose 6-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights, ending their shot at the Stanley Cup.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot (33) tries to keep the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark (26) during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

LAS VEGAS — Mattias Janmark notched his first career hat trick as the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 6-2 win in Game 7 of their opening-round series. 

It marked the first time the Golden Knights hosted a Game 7 after losing in San Jose in 2018 and defeating Vancouver in Edmonton last year. 

It was also the first time Vegas clinched a playoff series at home. 

Nic Hague, Max Pacioretty and Zach Whitecloud also scored for Vegas. 

Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves to earn his 85th playoff victory in front of an announced crowd of 12,156. 

Zach Parise and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild.

