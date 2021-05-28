Wild lose Game 7 to Vegas Golden Knights

The Minnesota Wild lose 6-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights, ending their shot at the Stanley Cup.

LAS VEGAS — Mattias Janmark notched his first career hat trick as the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 6-2 win in Game 7 of their opening-round series.

It marked the first time the Golden Knights hosted a Game 7 after losing in San Jose in 2018 and defeating Vancouver in Edmonton last year.

It was also the first time Vegas clinched a playoff series at home.

Nic Hague, Max Pacioretty and Zach Whitecloud also scored for Vegas.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves to earn his 85th playoff victory in front of an announced crowd of 12,156.