Wild players help support Hendrickson Foundation at golf outing

The motto of the Hendrickson Foundation is "Hockey Changes Lives" and it supports bringing the game to everyone.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — The Wild are back from the bubble and wasting no time helping out a foundation that means a lot to them.

On Thursday, the Hendrickson Foundation hosted their annual golf festival at the Legends Golf Club in Prior Lake.

Wild players like Matt Dumba, Devan Dubnyk, Jordan Greenway, Luke Kunin and others participated in the event.

This event helps raise money for the foundation that supports bringing hockey to everyone, despite challenges and making hockey more inclusive.