Down three goals early, Wild rallies past Los Angeles 6-3

ST PAUL, Minn. — Matt Boldy and Jared Spurgeon each had a goal and an assist, helping the Minnesota Wild rally from an early three-goal deficit to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-3 on Sunday.

Kirill Kaprizov tied a franchise record with his 42nd goal, and Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno and Nick Bjugstad also scored as Minnesota ended a two-game slide and improved to 10-1-2 in its last 13 games. The Wild are also 8-0-1 in their last nine home contests.

Eleven players had points for Minnesota, which had its first three-goal comeback win of the season. The Wild are in a second-place tie with St. Louis in the Central Division with a game in hand.

Rasmus Kupari, Carl Grundstrom and Adrian Kempe scored for struggling Los Angeles, which allowed six unanswered goals and tied a season high with its third straight loss and is 2-4-1 in its past seven. The Kings are four points behind Edmonton for second in the Pacific Division and two up on fourth-place Vegas. The Oilers and Golden Knights have each played one less game.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves for Minnesota, including stopping the final 29 shots he faced.

Tied at 3 midway through the second period, Zuccarello scored off a faceoff and Foligno redirected a shot from Jordie Benn behind Cal Petersen for a 5-3 lead. Bjugstad scored on a rebound early in the third for the Wild’s sixth straight goal.

It was a result few likely saw coming after a dominating start by the Kings.

Kupari scored a short-handed goal, Grundstrom had an even-strength score and Kempe made it 3-0 on the power play in the opening 11 minutes.

Minnesota answered twice late in the period and once early in the second to even the game.