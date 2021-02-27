Wild use early goals to beat Kings 3-1 for 5th straight win

Kirill Kaprizov, Nick Bjugstad and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for the Wild, who ended the Kings’ six-game winning streak.

The Minnesota Wild blitzed the Los Angeles Kings with three goals in a span of just over three minutes in the first period and held on to win 3-1 for their fifth straight victory.

Minnesota’s last loss was to the Kings in Los Angeles on Feb. 16.

That was Minnesota’s first game back after a two-week layoff due to COVID-19 protocols.