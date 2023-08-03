Wild's Kirill Kaprizov injured in Wednesday's win over Jets

Kaprizov left the game in the third period with an apparent leg injury after colliding with Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild scored four goals for the first time in almost a month Wednesday night in a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. It stretched the Wild's point streak to 11 games and placed them in a tie with Dallas atop the Central Division.

Wednesday's win, however, came at a cost.

Star forward Kirill Kaprizov, who leads the team in both goals (39) and points (74), left the game in the third period with an apparent leg injury after colliding with Jets defenseman Logan Stanley.

Wild coach Dean Evason didn't have any updates following Wednesday's game about the severity of the injury, but did say it was encouraging to see him able to skate off the ice following the hit.

"I guess if there's a positive, (him skating off) was one of them," he said.

The Wild have two days off before their road game against the San Jose Sharks Saturday, providing the team with an extra day to examine the extent of Kaprizov's injury.

Despite the Wild starving for offense lately, they've rattled off points in 11 straight games, including nine wins. Of the 25 goals Minnesota has scored in that span, Kaprizov has eight of them. The defense and goaltending, however, have been superb. Amid the point streak, Wild goalies have a combined 1.27 goals-against average and .959 save percentage.

More should be known about Kaprizov's injury in the coming days, but should he be lost for any extended period of time, it's likely the Wild will need to continue to rely on defense and goaltending if they're going to push for a division crown.

