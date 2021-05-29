Led by Will Rogers, Mounds View baseball gaining momentum heading into postseason

Mounds View has plenty of experience in the big leagues including Seth Rosin and also Sam Hentges.

SHOREVIEW, Minn. — Putting together the Mounds View lineup is difficult, but so is facing the Mustangs batting order.

Led by Will Rogers (committed to Arizona State), Mason Dean (committed to Texas A&M) and a dozen other seniors, they're heading into section play with momentum and high expectations before heading off to start their college careers.

Mounds View has plenty of experience in the big leagues. That includes Seth Rosin (his younger brother Ben Rosin is on this roster) and also Sam Hentges who made his debut with Cleveland just this year.

Now these Mustangs and many more are creating their own legacies with Mounds View.