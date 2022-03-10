Willie O'Ree joins ownership of Boston Pride of Premier Hockey League

O'Ree broke the NHL's color barrier in 1958 as a player with the Boston Bruins.

Trailblazing Hall of Fame hockey player Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's color barrier in 1958 as a player with the Boston Bruins, is joining the Boston Pride as a minority owner.

Officials with the Premier Hockey Federation, formerly known as the National Women's Hockey League, announced the move on Thursday, making O'Ree one of a growing number of hockey icons to join the PHF.

“It is a thrill for me to extend my involvement in the sport and community that are such special parts of my life,” said O’Ree in a statement. “The growth of the women’s game is so important, and I admire these world class athletes for being role models who are making a difference for younger generations. I have always received tremendous love and support in Boston. I’m proud to be a member of the Pride and look forward to cheering these women on as they compete for another championship.”

In January, the Bruins retired his jersey, and a day later, Congress passed a bill to award him a Congressional Gold Medal. O'Ree is now an ambassador for the game's diversity and inclusion efforts.

"He cares so much about the kids, the next generation and just furthering the game, so just to give that tribute to him was long overdue," Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba said during an event earlier this year in Shakopee.

