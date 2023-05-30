Wings beat Lynx 94-89 behind three 20-point scorers

Kayla McBride, who missed the past two games due to personal reasons, scored 18 points for Minnesota.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Natasha Howard scored 25 points, Satou Sabally had 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals and the Dallas Wings beat the Minnesota Lynx 94-89 on Tuesday night.

Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale hustled to deny a fast-break layup and Veronica Burton made 1 of 2 free throws at the other end for a 90-84 lead with 32.8 left. Ogunbowale added two free throws at 19.1 left for a six-point lead.

Ogunbowale finished with 21 points for Dallas (3-1). Kalani Brown, who signed a contract earlier on Tuesday, scored 12 points and Burton had a season-high nine assists. Crystal Dangerfield scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter and Sabally recorded her seventh career double-double.

Dallas led 52-46 at halftime behind Howard's 20 points, Sabally's 17 and Ogunbowale's 12. The rest of the Wings combined for three points in the half on 0-for-8 shooting

Kayla McBride, who missed the past two games due to personal reasons, scored 18 points for Minnesota (0-5), which has lost its first five games for the first time since 2007. Napheesa Collier and Tiffany Mitchell each added 17 points to conclude a three-game road swing. Jessica Shepard made her first six shots and finished with 15 points.

McBride passed Lauren Jackson for 19th on the WNBA all-time 3-pointers list.

