Lynx star Napheesa Collier selected to WNBA All-Star Game

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx will be sending their star forward Napheesa Collier to the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas as a reserve player.
The former WNBA Rookie of the Year is averaging a career-high 22.4 points per game, which ranks second in the WNBA.
This season's All-Star Game will be held on July 15 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Vegas.
It'll be the third All-Star Game for Collier, who was drafted by the Lynx with the sixth overall pick in 2019.
The Lynx struggled to start the season, but all six of the team's wins have come over the past ten games.
The duo of Collier and rookie Diamond Miller, who was selected second overall in the draft, continue to be a source of optimism for the team.
