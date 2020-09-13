Banham drops career-high seven 3-pointers, 29 points in Lynx win

Next up is the WNBA playoffs, with the Lynx seeded fourth.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Rachel Banham made seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points, both career highs, and the Minnesota Lynx completed their regular season with a 98-86 ictory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Banham, averaging 5.7 points, made her first start of the season and finished 10-of-14 shooting — missing just once from behind the arc — and added a career-high 10 assists. She scored nine points in the third quarter when the Lynx extended a one-point lead to nine heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lynx (14-8), who snapped a three-game losing streak, will be the fourth seed for the playoffs. The Fever (6-16) finish their season in 11th place.

Napheesa Collier added 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds for Minnesota, which shot 55% overall and 59% from the arc (13 of 22). Damiris Dantas added 15 points and eight assists,