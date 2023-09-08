Copper scores 20, Mabrey has 19 to help Sky grab last playoff spot with 92-87 win over Lynx

Collier had 28 points, rookie Diamond Miller 24 and Kayla McBride, who signed a multiyear contract earlier in the day, added 16.

CHICAGO — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points, Marina Mabrey added 19 and the Chicago Sky clinched the last playoff spot Friday night with a 92-87 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Chicago's win eliminated the Los Angeles Sparks while Minnesota (19-20) dropped into a tie for the fifth seed with Atlanta with one game remaining. The season ends Sunday with Chicago (17-22), locked into the eighth seed, playing at Connecticut while Minnesota goes to Indiana.

Dana Evans had seven quick points in the second quarter to spark Chicago, which turned a 19-16 deficit after one quarter into a 44-39 halftime lead. Mabrey's 3-pointer put the Sky on top for good at 35-32 at the 3:17 mark.

Napheesa Collier had a three-point play that pulled the Lynx within 64-62 late in the third quarter but they never got closer as Chicago pushed the lead out to 12.

Collier had 28 points, rookie Diamond Miller 24 and Kayla McBride, who signed a multiyear contract earlier in the day, added 16.

Courtney Williams had 13 points and 11 assists for the Sky, who overcame injuries and a coaching change in the middle of the season to make the playoffs.

James Wade left the team on July 1 to become an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors with Emre Vatansever replacing him as the coach/general manager.

