Dangerfield scores 21, hits 5 3s, Lynx beat Wings

BRADENTON, Fla. — Rookie Crystal Dangerfield scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Napheesa Collier added 18 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 91-84 on Wednesday night.

Dangerfield also had six assists to become the fourth Lynx rookie with 20-plus points and at least five assists in a game, joining Collier, Tonya Edwards and Betty Lennox. Collier made all three of her 3-point attempts as Minnesota went 14 of 23 from distance.

Damiris Dantas and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan each scored 10 points for Minnesota (5-7).

Allisha Gray also made five 3-pointers for Dallas (4-8) and finished with 22 points. Arike Ogunbowale added 20 points on 6-of-23 shooting and Kayla Thornton had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Marina Mabrey scored 16 points.