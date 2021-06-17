Fowles' 170th career double-double leads Lynx past Wings

Kayla McBride scored a season-high 22 points for Minnesota.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 22 points, Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 12 rebounds for her 170th career double-double, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 85-73.

Minnesota had a five-point lead after three quarters until Damiris Dantas opened and closed a 10-0 run to extend their advantage to 70-55. The Lynx scored 21 of the opening 29 points of the fourth to pull away.