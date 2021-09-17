x
Lynx

Fowles leads Lynx past Fever, secure bye in playoffs

Minnesota (21-10) has won 16 of 19 games.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) controls the ball during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

INDIANAPOLIS — Sylvia Fowles scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx pulled away in the second half for a 92-73 win over the Indiana Fever, clinching a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs. 

Minnesota (21-10) has won 16 of 19 games. The Lynx were up seven midway through the third quarter before closing with a 13-4 run to lead 70-54. 

The Fever, playing their third game is six days with only seven players available, never threatened in the fourth quarter. 

Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points  for Indiana.

