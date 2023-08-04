x
Ionescu makes 6 3-pointers, Liberty beat the Lynx 76-66

Minnesota star Napheesa Collier played her first game since dropping 24 points and 11 rebounds on July 26. She was out with a right ankle sprain.
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) is shown during the second half of their WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MINNEAPOLIS — Sabrina Ionescu scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, Breanna Stewart added 17 points and the New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 76-66 on Friday night.

New York (21-6) has won three straight since dropping a home game to Minnesota on July 28. Ionescu had 31 points and seven 3-pointers in that game.

Ionescu finished with six of New York's nine 3-pointers in the rematch. The Liberty struggled from the field, shooting just 40%, but dominated the paint. New York outrebounded Minnesota 43-32, including 16 offensive rebounds that led to 25 second-chance points.

New York also held Minnesota to just 24 second-half points.

Betnijah Laney scored 17 points and Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 17 rebounds for New York. Courtney Vandersloot had a team-high seven assists.

Minnesota star Napheesa Collier played her first game since dropping 24 points and 11 rebounds on July 26. She was out with a right ankle sprain.

Collier had 18 points and eight rebounds and Kayla McBride added 14 points for Minnesota (13-15). Lindsay Allen added nine points and 10 assists.

