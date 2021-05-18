Ionescu's first WNBA triple-double lifts Liberty over Lynx

Ionescu, who had an NCAA record 26 triple-doubles in college, had the first one in franchise history with 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu had the first triple-double of her WNBA career to lead New York to an 86-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx, giving the Liberty their first 3-0 start in 14 years.

Ionescu, who had an NCAA record 26 triple-doubles in college, had the first one in franchise history with 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.