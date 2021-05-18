x
Ionescu's first WNBA triple-double lifts Liberty over Lynx

Ionescu, who had an NCAA record 26 triple-doubles in college, had the first one in franchise history with 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.
Minnesota Lynx forward Aerial Powers (3) controls the ball during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu had the first triple-double of her WNBA career to lead New York to an 86-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx, giving the Liberty their first 3-0 start in 14 years.

Ionescu, who had an NCAA record 26 triple-doubles in college, had the first one in franchise history with 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. 

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft has now had a game-winning buzzer beater in her first home game Friday and a triple-double in her second game at Barclays Center to help the Liberty to their best start since 2007, when they won their first five games.

