Kelsey Mitchell scores 24 points, leads the Fever past the Lynx 91-73

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Erica Wheeler had 17 points and 10 assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx 91-73 on Thursday night to snap a three-game skid.

Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana (8-22), which continues a four-game homestand on Sunday. Kristy Wallace added 13 points and NaLyssa Smith scored 12.

Rachel Banham made five 3s and scored 18 points for Minnesota (14-16). Jessica Shepard added 13 points, Diamond Miller had 11 and Kayla McBride scored 10. Napheesa Collier, averaging 21.9 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Indiana grabbed five offensive rebounds on one possession late in the first half before Mitchell sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 43-33. The Fever led 45-35 at halftime behind 14 points from Mitchell.

Indiana scored the opening six points of the second half for a 51-35 lead. The Fever scored six unanswered points to begin the fourth to make it 77-59.

