Loyd, Bird combine for 44 points, Storm rally by Lynx 90-78

Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points for Minnesota.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield (2) controls the ball during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

MINNEAPOLIS — Jewell Loyd scored 23 points, Sue Bird added 21 points with eight assists, and the Seattle Storm used a 37-point fourth quarter to rally past the Minnesota Lynx 90-78.

Seattle had just 33 points at the break and trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half. Minnesota led 75-67 with 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, but didn’t score again until Bridget Carleton made two free throws at 1:20. 

Seattle went on a 15-0 run during the span, taking its first lead, 78-75, since 3-2 on Loyd’s 3-pointer with 3:01 left. Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points for Minnesota.

