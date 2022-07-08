Lynx's Aerial Powers named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

After starting the season 5-14, the Lynx have gone 3-1 in the last four games, including wins over the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky.

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the stars on the Minnesota Lynx earned player of the week recognition for the first time in her career after helping lead the team's turnaround heading into the All-Star break.

On Friday, the WNBA announced that Lynx guard Aerial Powers was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for June 27 through July 7. Minnesota (8-15) went 3-1 that week, beating the Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces, largely thanks to Powers' play. The Lynx lost game one against the Aces 91-85 but followed the loss up with a 102-71 win over Las Vegas.

Throughout the four games, Powers played an average of 25.8 minutes per game, averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Against the Wings (10-12), Powers had 20 points, then in game two against the Aces (15-7), Powers had a career-high 32 points, becoming the fourth player this season to have exactly 32 points in a game, according to the team. Her 32 points were the most by a Lynx player since 2018 when Maya Moore scored 34.

Then on July 6 against the Sky (16-6), Powers had 22 points and 11 rebounds, tied for a career-high, making for her second double-double this season and the fourth of her career.

Powers' Player of the Week award was her career's first and the team's first this season, 45th in franchise history.

The Lynx will return from the All-Star break on July 12 with a home game at Target Center against the Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m. CT. Click or tap here for more information about tickets.

