Lynx beat Fever 89-72 in first of 3 straight meetings

Minnesota moved into a tie with Phoenix for fourth in the WNBA standings.
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) passes the ball during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

MINNEAPOLIS — Aerial Powers scored 20 points and Kayla McBride added 15 points to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 89-72 on Friday night.

The Lynx face Indiana the next two games, and play Washington in the regular-season finale — aiming for a top-four finish and a first-round bye in the playoffs. 

Sylvia Fowles had 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and five blocks for Minnesota. Fowles tied a franchise record for blocks in a first half with four. 

Tied at 41 early in the third quarter, Minnesota scored 40 of the next 59 points. Tiffany Mitchell scored 16 points for Indiana.

