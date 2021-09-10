Lynx beat Fever 89-72 in first of 3 straight meetings

Minnesota moved into a tie with Phoenix for fourth in the WNBA standings.

MINNEAPOLIS — Aerial Powers scored 20 points and Kayla McBride added 15 points to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 89-72 on Friday night.

Minnesota moved into a tie with Phoenix for fourth in the WNBA standings.



The Lynx face Indiana the next two games, and play Washington in the regular-season finale — aiming for a top-four finish and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Sylvia Fowles had 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and five blocks for Minnesota. Fowles tied a franchise record for blocks in a first half with four.