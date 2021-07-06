x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Lynx

Lynx make early lead last in 100-80 win over Dream

Kayla McBride scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield and Sylvia Fowles scored 17 apiece for the Lynx.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) shoots a free throw during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

MINNEAPOLIS — Kayla McBride scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield and Sylvia Fowles scored 17 apiece and the Minnesota Lynx never trailed in a 100-80 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Fowles scored nine of the Lynx’s first 13 points for a 13-0 lead. McBride’s three-point play with 5:10 left in the first quarter made it 21-5 before the Dream rallied to finish the first outscoring Minnesota 18-8. 

Despite the run, Atlanta never got closer than six points the rest of the way. Tiffany Hayes scored 21 for Atlanta.

Related Articles

 