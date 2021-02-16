Lynx wheel and deal, continue roster remake

The latest trade by coach and G.M. Cheryl Reeve involves moving guard Odyssey Sims to Indiana, which cleared cap space to sign free agent Aerial Powers.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx and G.M. Cheryl Reeve continued their busy off-season Monday, sending guard Odyssey Sims and a first-round pick to the Indiana Fever for draft picks and enough cap space to sign another free agent.

That new roster addition is Aerial Powers, who averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Washington Mystics in the 2020 season before going down with a hamstring injury. She was the WNBA's Rookie of the Year in 2016. Powers also adds flexibility, as she can play guard or forward. She is expected to fill a shooting guard role for the Lynx.

Along with Sims, the Lynx swapped exclusive negotiating rights to center Temi Fagbenle, and their 2022 draft picks in the first and third rounds to Indiana for a 2022 second-round pick.

The Fever promptly waived Sims, meaning she will become a free agent if she clears the waiver wire.