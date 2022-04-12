Minnesota Lynx draft NC State forward, South Dakota center in WNBA Draft

The Lynx's newest team members won't have much time to get acclimated to the WNBA as training camp starts next week and the season starts next month.

MINNEAPOLIS — Prior to the 2022 WNBA Draft in New York City on Monday night, the Minnesota Lynx traded away their eighth and thirteenth picks to the Las Vegas Aces, forcing the team to wait to make their first selection in the draft until the 22nd overall pick.

With the tenth pick of the second round, the Lynx drafted 6'1" forward Kayla Jones from NC State. Jones played an average of 20.8 minutes per game in 2021-2022 and averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The North Carolina native finished her career at NC State 11th all-time in three-point percentage, 14th in free throw percentage, 14th in rebounds and second all-time in the number of games played.

Shortly after drafting Jones, the Lynx used the fourth pick of the third round to draft 6'2" center Hannah Sjerven from South Dakota. Sjerven started all 25 games at center for the Coyotes in 2021-2022 and averaged 17.1 points,9.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.7 assists per game.

Sjerven is originally from Rogers, Minnesota and finished her high school career 15th all-time in Minnesota in blocks with 418.

In March Madness, NC State reached the Elite Eight before losing to UConn 91-87. South Dakota reached the Sweet 16 before losing to No. 3-seed Michigan 52-49. The Wolverines went on to lose in the Elite Eight against Louisville.

The Lynx's newest team members won't have much time to get acclimated to the WNBA as training camp starts next week and the 2022 season begins on May 6 for Minnesota when they go on the road to take on the Seattle Storm.

In their trade with the Las Vegas Aces, the Lynx will receive the Aces' first and second-round draft picks next year.

The Lynx finished the 2021 season 22-10 and third overall in the league standings. They lost 89-76 to the Chicago Sky in the second round of the playoffs.

