Lindsay Whalen will be sticking around in Dinkytown — at least until 2025 — after the University of Minnesota Board of Regents officially confirmed an extension Friday for her to remain as the head women's basketball coach.

The former Hutchinson High School standout and Gophers great joined the U of M's coaching staff back in 2018 after a successful professional basketball career that included four WNBA Championships. Whalen, who was nominated to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022, also won two Olympic gold medals before becoming the Gophers' head coach.

Since taking the reins for her alma mater, the Gophers have gone 59-55 with one trip to the WNIT in 2018-19. According to ESPN, the Gophers' 2022 signing class ranks among the top 10 in the nation.

Whalen was a standout for Hutchinson High School before becoming one of the all-time great University of Minnesota women's basketball players. During her time with the Gophers, Whalen became the school's all-time posts leader and ended her collegiate career second all-time in assists and third all-time in steals.

In the WNBA, Whalen played her first five seasons with the Connecticut Sun before finishing her 15-year career with the Minnesota Lynx, where she won four WNBA championships (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017). She ended her WNBA career with the most wins in league history with 323 career wins. She also finished third all-time for assists in the WNBA.

Her number was retired by both the Lynx and the Connecticut Sun.

