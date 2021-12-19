x
Wolves beat Dallas 111-105; Mavs lose Porzingis to injury

The Wolves beat the Mavericks 111-105 in another matchup between short-handed teams dealing with recent COVID-19 issues.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell, left, drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, D’Angelo Russell added 22 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-105 in another matchup between short-handed teams dealing with recent COVID-19 issues.

Dallas, already without star guard Luka Doncic, placed two players in the health and safety protocols the past two days. 

Minnesota added Josh Okogie to the protocols and Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince each missed their second game while in the protocols. 

The Mavericks then lost forward Kristaps Porzingis in the third quarter with right foot soreness. 

Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 28 points.

