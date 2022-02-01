Wolves' bench leads the way in 130-115 win against Nuggets

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, but the Timberwolves’ reserves outscored Denver’s bench 68-49.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jarred Vanderbilt had 18 points against his former team, and Taurean Prince scored 23 as the Minnesota Timberwolves bench led the way in a 130-115 win against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, but the Timberwolves’ reserves outscored Denver’s bench 68-49.

Minnesota went on a 25-7 run while Jokic was on the bench. Jokic finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists but sat the entire fourth quarter.

Denver had its five-game winning streak snapped.

