Wolves' bench leads the way in 130-115 win against Nuggets

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, but the Timberwolves’ reserves outscored Denver’s bench 68-49.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) shoots on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS — Jarred Vanderbilt had 18 points against his former team, and Taurean Prince scored 23 as the Minnesota Timberwolves bench led the way in a 130-115 win against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. 

Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, but the Timberwolves’ reserves outscored Denver’s bench 68-49.

Minnesota went on a 25-7 run while Jokic was on the bench. Jokic finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists but sat the entire fourth quarter. 

Denver had its five-game winning streak snapped.

