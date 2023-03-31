Timberwolves coach, player fined for comments about refs

MINNEAPOLIS — Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and starting center Rudy Gobert have been fined by the National Basketball Association for their critique of officials.
Gobert was fined $25,000 and Finch was fined $15,000 for public criticism of officiating following the team's loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.
The Suns finished the game with a massive 27-12 advantage in free throw attempts.
“It's really not fair every night,” Gobert said at the time. "I have been in this league for 10 years and I try to always give the benefit of the doubt, but it is hard for me to think that they are not trying to help (the Suns) win tonight."
He added, “It is hard for me to think that they didn't try to have the Warriors win the other night or the Sacramento Kings the other night. It is just so obvious as a basketball player. I have been in this league for so long and it is disrespectful.”
The Timberwolves will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
